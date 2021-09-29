Giants Rumors: Former Titans OT Isaiah Wilson Joins NY's Practice Squad

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

The New York Giants are adding 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Giants will sign Wilson after he was waived by the Miami Dolphins in March.

Wilson declared for the NFL draft after an outstanding 2019 season at Georgia. He was named to the All-SEC second team as a redshirt sophomore and helped the Bulldogs win the SEC East and defeat Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

The Tennessee Titans selected the 6'6" offensive tackle with the No. 29 pick in the 2020 draft. Wilson was expected to compete for a spot in the starting lineup as a rookie, but his career was immediately derailed.

Wilson had two different stints on the COVID-19 reserve list prior to the start of the regular season. He was arrested and charged with DUI in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 11.

After being inactive from Weeks 5 to 10 and not playing in Week 11, Wilson made his NFL debut on Nov. 29 when he played three snaps in a 45-26 win over the Indianapolis Colts. That was the only game the 22-year-old appeared in.

In February, Wilson deleted a tweet saying he was "done with football as a Titan." The team traded him to the Miami Dolphins, along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, the following month for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

The Dolphins waived Wilson three days after acquiring him. ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reported Wilson showed up late to his team physical and onboarding process and skipped "multiple optional workouts that he agreed to attend" as part of his deal with the organization.

The Giants are taking a buy-low opportunity to see if he wants to salvage his career.

If Wilson makes progress, the Giants may have found a starting offensive tackle at virtually no cost.