Bill Belichick: Tom Brady's Offense with Bucs Is Same System He Ran with Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said quarterback Tom Brady is running the same offense with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he did across 20 years with the Pats.

"100 percent," Belichick told reporters Wednesday. "You could call almost every play from the flare control to the protection, similar to the way we do it."

The comments come as Brady prepares to return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night for the first time since leaving the Patriots in free agency to sign with the Bucs in March 2020.

