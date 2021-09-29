Manny Pacquiao Announces Retirement From Boxing at Age 42

Manny Pacquiao MediaComms via AP

Manny Pacquiao, who is the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, announced his retirement from the sport in a video released Tuesday evening.

He finishes his career with a 62-8-2 professional record, with 39 wins by way of knockout.

As ESPN's Mike Coppinger noted, Pacquiao indicated that he would retire after losing to Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision in a WBA welterweight title bout on Aug. 21.

Now Pacquiao has made that official as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers ever hangs up his gloves.

The news comes one week after Pacquiao announced his intentions to run for president of The Philippines. Elections will be held on May 9, 2022.

Pacquiao currently serves as a senator, a position he has held since 2016.

The 42-year-old's first professional fight occurred Jan. 22, 1995, when he defeated Edmund Enting Ignacio by unanimous decision. He won his first 11 fights, 10 of which occurred when the future legend was just 16 years old.

Pacquiao's first loss came by way of knockout against Rustico Torrecampo on Feb. 9, 1996, but he rolled off 28 wins in his next 31 matches, including 15 in a row at one point.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

During this 28-1-2 stretch, Pacquiao won titles in the flyweight, super bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

Pac-Man fell to Erik Morales via unanimous decision in March 2005 and lost a chance to win the IBA and vacant WBC International super featherweight titles, but he then won 15 straight matches in response during an undefeated streak that spanned seven years and three months.

Wins here include victories to earn titles in the super featherweight, lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and super welterweight divisions. He earned wins over legendary names such as Oscar De La Hoya, "Sugar" Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Ricky Hatton and Erik Morales.

The remainder of Pacquiao's professional career saw him win eight of his final 13 matches. A pair of losses to Timothy Bradley and Juan Manuel Marquez began the stretch. However, he responded with three straight wins, including a rematch win over Bradley.

One of the most hyped fights of the century then took place when the long-awaited, highly anticipated matchup between Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally happened.

The WBO welterweight, WBA (Unified), WBC and The Ring welterweight titles were on the line when the two legends fought May 2, 2015 from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

In the end, Mayweather won by unanimous decision en route to finishing his career undefeated.

Pacquiao then rolled off wins in five of his next six matches, including a trilogy victory over Bradley. This stretch was capped by a WBA (Super) welterweight title win against Keith Thurman on July 20, 2019.

He didn't step in the ring for another 25 months, when the underdog Ugas took down Pacquiao by unanimous decision.

His resume is among the best in boxing history, with SportsCenter showcasing some highlights.

Now Pacquiao sets his sights on becoming the 17th President of the Philippines. He would succeed Roberto Duterte, who has announced his intention to run for Vice President.