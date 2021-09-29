X

    Giants' Brandon Belt Placed on IL with Thumb Injury; Reportedly Out at Least 4 Weeks

    San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is heading to the injured list with a fractured left thumb, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. 

    He's reportedly looking at a four-week stint on IL:

    Andrew Baggarly @extrabaggs

    I’m hearing the prognosis on Brandon Belt is four weeks. Game 1 of the World Series is four weeks from today. But that’s time for the bone to heal. Not a total return-to-function time. He’ll be reevaluated week to week, though.

    Belt, 33, suffered the injury on Sunday after being hit by a Lucas Gilbreath fastball while he squared around to bunt. 

    SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants

    Belt was hit on his left hand while squaring around to bunt, but he stayed in the game after getting it wrapped <a href="https://t.co/z80NiaE5V7">pic.twitter.com/z80NiaE5V7</a>

    It's a major loss for the Giants, who have the best record in baseball and are title contenders. He leads the team with a career-high 29 homers and a .975 OPS, adding 59 RBI and 65 runs.

    It's been a career year for the one-time All-Star and two-time champion, helping to fuel San Francisco's surprising run to the top of the NL West. Being without him for the majority, if not the entirety, of the postseason is a huge blow. 

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ken_Rosenthal</a> has the latest on Brandon Belt's injury &amp; the Rays plan for their starting rotation in the postseason ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/FI2jhs6Jkk">pic.twitter.com/FI2jhs6Jkk</a>

    SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants

    Kevin Gausman was out on the field wearing a captain hat with Brandon Belt injured <a href="https://t.co/6bMrHclPAk">pic.twitter.com/6bMrHclPAk</a>

    As for replacing Belt in the lineup, Darin Ruf is a possibility if he's able to come off the injured list himself after suffering a strained oblique last week. Getting Ruf back, who has hit 15 homers this year in a platoon role, would help alleviate the loss of Belt's bat in the lineup. 

    If Ruf remains unable to go, however, Wilmer Flores is another option for the Giants at first base. Regardless, the team is going to be without its most dangerous power hitter for about a month. 

