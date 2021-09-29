ESPN's Jesse Palmer Named Host of 'The Bachelor,' Replaces Chris Harrison

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer will be the new host of The Bachelor on ABC for the upcoming Season 26, per Jackie Strause of the Hollywood Reporter.

Palmer had previously starred on The Bachelor during Season 5 in 2004.

"For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own," Palmer said in a statement. "Falling in love is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey."

Palmer spent five seasons in the NFL, mostly with the New York Giants, before joining ESPN as a college football analyst in 2007. He signed an extension to remain in a studio role through at least the 2021-22 season.

The 42-year-old replaces Chris Harrison, who hosted the show for 19 years before being removed in June.

Season 26 is scheduled to begin production this month and will premier on television in January 2022.