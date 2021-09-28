Report: NCAA May Reconsider Ejecting Players for Committing Targeting Penalties

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A targeting penalty in an NCAA football game results in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic two-half ejection.

Coaches and players have expressed their concerns about the interpretation of the rule and the harshness of the punishment, with College GameDay's segment on the topic last Saturday serving as an example.

Now comes word from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated that a targeting penalty may no longer lead to an automatic ejection, starting with the 2022 season:

"Among high-ranking college football leaders, there is movement afoot to at least consider an adjustment to the targeting foul's most harsh individual punishment—the ejection. In fact, the NCAA's own coordinator of officials, Steve Shaw, and a handful of conference commissioners as well as athletic administrators and coaches, expect the rule to be examined this offseason. By the time the 2022 season kicks off, the hope is that the policy looks different."

Per Dellenger, 105 targeting calls have been issued during the first three weeks of the 2021 college football campaign. Sixty were enforced, and 45 were overturned.

