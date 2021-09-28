Bucks' Giannis Says He's 'Not Even Close to Being Satisfied' After Winning NBA Title

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Giannis Antetokounmpo is atop the NBA world as the reigning NBA Finals MVP, but he wants more.

"Are we satisfied? I'm not satisfied. I'm not even close to being satisfied," Antetokounmpo told reporters Monday. "That's the tone we got to set as a team. As the leader of this team, that's the tone I'm going to set. We understand that teams are coming for us, but we're going to be ready."

He said the title doesn't change his goal heading into the 2021-22 campaign:

"Right now what I want is to get better. I don't care about trophies. I don't care about the MVPs. I don't care about Defensive Player of the Years. All those things, I don't care. I care about getting better because if I do that more things are coming.

"That's what I've done my whole career and that's how I am in this position. So, there's no weight off my shoulder, I feel the same weight. I enjoy, obviously, that we're the champions, but the weight is the same. Get better."

If he gets better, the rest of the league is officially on notice.

After all, the 26-year-old is already a two-time MVP, five-time All-NBA selection, four-time All-Defensive selection, one-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Star. There are few players in NBA history as decorated as he is, and his dominance was on full display with the championship hanging in the balance last season.

He finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks while shooting 16-of-25 from the field and 17-of-19 from the free-throw line during Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

It was a closeout game for the history books, and he joined Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players in league history with an MVP, Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

That is quite the company to keep, although both of those players won multiple championships during their legendary careers.

No wonder Antetokounmpo isn't satisfied with just one.