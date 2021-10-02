Report: Rob Gronkowski Ruled Out for Buccaneers vs. Patriots with Rib Injury

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has reportedly been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, Gronk suffered a rib injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported Gronkowski didn't make the trip to Massachusetts.

The 32-year-old was hurt Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, though X-rays were negative. He sat out the 2019 campaign but appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers last year.

Gronkowski will go down as one of the best tight ends in league history.

He is a four-time Super Bowl champion, four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler who has five seasons with double-digit touchdown catches, including when he led the NFL with 17 during the 2011 season.

While the Arizona product had only modest production last season, he has returned to being one of the league's premier tight ends this season with 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns in three games.

Much of the focus regarding Sunday's game is on quarterback Tom Brady's first return to Foxborough after he spent 20 years with the Pats, but Gronk's return would have been a significant subplot as well since he played nine seasons for the Pats.

Look for Tampa Bay to rely on O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at tight end with Gronk out and for Brady to target his wide receiver trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.