Andy Reid Released from Hospital After Illness; Is in 'Great Spirits' per Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was taken to the hospital after he felt ill following Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In an update, the Chiefs announced Reid has been released from the hospital and is in "great spirits," per Chiefs reporter Herbie Teope. Reid is expected to return to work either Monday or Tuesday.

Kansas City lost Sunday's game to Los Angeles 30-24, falling to last place in the AFC West with a 1-2 record. Reid did not speak to reporters following the game, and it was reported that he was dehydrated. He was taken to the hospital straight from Arrowhead Stadium as a precaution.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, Chiefs players didn't even know Reid wasn't feeling well but they were told he would be OK. Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to address the situation:

Reid did manage to speak to his players after the game and addressed the loss.

"He just wasn't feeling well after the game," special teams coach Dave Toub said, according to Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. "He did talk to the team, and it was a good talk. Pretty much, 'You have to quit the turnovers.'"

The Chiefs committed four turnovers in Sunday's loss. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire each lost a fumble. It was Edwards-Helaire's second straight game with a fumble after he went through his entire rookie season without coughing up the ball.

The Chiefs will look to get back on track with a road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.