Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau 'Wanted to Play Together' at Ryder Cup, Per Stricker

Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images

Winning cures a lot when it comes to sports.

Perhaps it even cured the relationship between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

After the pair helped lead the United States to a commanding 19-9 victory over Europe at the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, captain Steve Stricker said they even asked to play together at one point.

"Speechless," Stricker said, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "These guys all came together. They had a mission this week. Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together. That's how much they all came together. This is a new era for USA golf."

Harig noted the team was so celebratory that Justin Thomas tried to convince the pair to hug each other as everyone else was singing "Why Can't We Be Friends?"

"I think before this is all over we should have Brooks and Bryson hug in the middle of the room," Thomas said. "To prove how much of a team we are, they are going to hug."

DeChambeau went 2-0-1 and Koepka went 2-2 during the competition but never played together. The Ryder Cup was never truly in doubt from the middle of the first day into Sunday as the Americans put the finishing touches on a commanding performance.

The teamwork clearly helped, as the United States had lost seven of the previous nine events dating back to 2000 prior to this year's dominance.

As for DeChambeau and Koepka, they probably aren't suddenly going to become best friends just because they helped lead the Americans to the win. After all, their highly publicized feud reached the point that fans were being reprimanded at tournaments for calling DeChambeau "Brooksie."

DeChambeau confronted a fan who did just that at the BMW Championship, per Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN.

The feud was sometimes amusing, such as when Tom Brady tweeted out memes poking fun at the contempt Koepka showed DeChambeau during an interview.

Alas, they are both Ryder Cup champions now and perhaps a little friendlier, even if they aren't friends.