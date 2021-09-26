Tom Brady Joins Drew Brees as Only NFL QBs with 80,000 Career Passing Yards

AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

Tom Brady continues to add to his legendary resume.

During Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joined Drew Brees as the only players in NFL history to throw for 80,000 career passing yards.

Brady entered Week 3 with 79,859 career passing yards and threw for 172 yards in the first half against the Rams.

Brees, who retired at the end of the 2020 season, finished his career as the NFL's all-time leader with 80,358 passing yards.

Brady is likely to break that record as early as next week when the Buccaneers travel to New England to face the Patriots, the team that he led to six Super Bowl championships. Brady spent 20 of his now 22 NFL seasons with the Patriots before joining Tampa Bay prior to the 2020 season.

At 44 years old, Brady already holds the NFL record for career touchdown passes with 590. Once Brady sets the passing yards mark, he's likely to hold that record for a while, as the next closest active quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, is nearly 20,000 yards behind him.

Brady has shown no signs of slowing down. Entering Week 3, he led the league with nine passing touchdowns and ranked sixth with 655 passing yards.

After leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win last season, they remain a favorite to repeat as champions, as Tampa Bay retained nearly all of its core players from last year's team in free agency this past offseason.