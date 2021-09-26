Ohio State LB K'Vaughan Pope Dismissed From Team After Sideline Outburst vs. Akron

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a predictable move, the Ohio State Buckeyes dismissed linebacker K'Vaughan Pope following an in-game outburst during Saturday's win over Akron.

Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch reported head coach Ryan Day released a statement Sunday that said Pope can retain his scholarship and still use student-athlete support services but will no longer take the field for the football team.

As Kaufman reported Saturday, the linebacker engaged in "a heated exchange with coaches on the sideline" when he wasn't put into the game. He was then escorted to the locker room and said "f-- ohio state" in a since-deleted tweet.

