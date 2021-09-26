Rory McIlroy Gives Emotional Interview on 2021 Ryder Cup: 'It's Been a Tough Week'

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Rory McIlroy gave an emotional interview following his 3 and 2 singles win over Xander Schauffele on Sunday during Ryder Cup play.

"I'm incredibly proud to be part of this team, to be a teammate of all these guys, the captain, the vice captains," McIlroy said in part:

"We've had a great time. You know, it looks like it's not going to pan out the way we want on the golf course. I've been extremely disappointed I haven't contributed more for the team. I'm glad I got a point on the board today for them, but it's been a tough week.

"The more and more I play in this event, I realize that it's the best event in golf, bar none. And I love being a part of it, I ca't wait to be a part of many more, yea, it's the best."

It's been a tough tournament for Team Europe, which trailed Team USA 11-5 going into the final day of play from Whistling Straits Golf Course in Haven, Wisconsin.

