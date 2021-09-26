Amway College Football Poll 2021: Week 5 Top 25 Rankings Announced

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The calm in the Top 10 of the Amway Coaches Poll lasted all of one week.

Alabama and Georgia remain the class of the country, but Oregon overtook Oklahoma for the No. 3 spot after the Sooners' ugly showing against West Virginia, and Iowa moved into the No. 5 slot after Texas A&M's home loss to Arkansas.

Here is a look at how the Top 25 played out.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Oklahoma

5. Iowa

6. Penn State

7. Notre Dame

8. Cincinnati

9. Florida

10. Ohio State

11. Arkansas

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas A&M

14. Michigan

15. BYU

16. Michigan State

16. Coastal Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Clemson

20. UCLA

21. Fresno State

22. Auburn

23. Kentucky

24. Baylor

25. Wake Forest

Sam Pittman has Arkansas off to its first 4-0 start since 2003, with the Razorbacks defense throttling Texas A&M in a 20-10 victory. The Aggies finished with just 272 total yards while Arkansas steadily moved the ball on the ground for 197.

"You never win a game in the first 10, 15 minutes, but you can sure put yourself behind the eight ball," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters. "That's what we did. We gave up big plays, big drives."

Texas A&M moved back to No. 13 with the loss.

That drop pales in comparison to the 12-spot drop for Clemson, which is off to its worst start to a season since 2014 after a 27-21 road loss to North Carolina State. D.J. Uiagalelei was limited to 111 passing yards on an ugly 12-of-26 performance, and Will Shipley was limited to 36 yards on 11 carries.

NC State dominated the game, and the score should have been far worse than 27-21. The Wolfpack held possession for nearly 42 minutes and had 31 first downs to Clemson's 10.

"The criticism is warranted because that's where we are right now," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters of the team's offensive struggles. "That's what we displayed. With the way we've performed, you're going to get criticism and you're going to get comments and things like that.

"You know what? That comes with the territory because the expectation and the standard at Clemson and who we are, we're not meeting it. It's just that simple."

Iowa State continued to be one of the season's biggest disappointments with a 31-29 loss at Baylor. The Cyclones are now out of the Top 25 after beginning the season as the seventh-ranked team in the country. After an ugly 2-7 campaign in 2020, Baylor appears to be back in the national conversation at 4-0.

North Carolina, ranked 10th in the preseason, also continued failing to live up to expectations with a 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels are now out of the Top 25 after being expected to compete for an ACC championship.