Aljamain Sterling Reportedly Out of UFC 267 Title Fight vs. Petr Yan

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling reportedly won't be part of the UFC 267 card on Oct. 30.

According to Mike Heck and Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Sterling has been removed from his scheduled title fight against Petr Yan for undisclosed reasons.

Sterling vs. Yan was supposed to be the main undercard fight at the event, which will emanate from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira remains the scheduled main event for UFC 267.

Heck and Martin noted that no replacement opponent is lined up for Yan yet, with the "hope" that Yan will face someone in an interim title bout.

Sean O'Malley, who is among the UFC's top bantamweights and owns a 14-1 career record, tweeted the following shortly after the news about Sterling broke:

The 32-year-old Sterling and 28-year-old Yan clashed at UFC 259 in March. Sterling won the fight and the title when Yan was disqualified because of an illegal knee.

Yan had won the UFC bantamweight title in his previous bout when he beat Jose Aldo by fifth-round technical knockout.

The DQ loss to Sterling marked only the second defeat of Yan's MMA career. He currently holds a 15-2 record with seven wins by way of knockout.

Sterling is 20-3 with eight of his wins coming by submission, and he is in the midst of a six-fight winning streak.

Aside from O'Malley, some of the top-ranked UFC bantamweights who could step in for Sterling and face Yan at UFC 267 include Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font and Aldo.