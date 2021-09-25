Video: Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger Chug Beers on 1st Tee Box at Ryder Cup

Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR

Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger weren't selected for Saturday's afternoon session at the 2021 Ryder Cup by U.S. captain Steve Stricker, but they still did their part to get the American fans fired up on the first tee by chugging beers given to them by the Whistling Straits crowd.

Both players took part in Saturday's morning foursomes.

Thomas teamed with longtime friend Jordan Spieth to overcome an early deficit (three down through six holes) to score a 2 Up victory over Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger. He earned 1.5 points for the U.S. while playing each of the first three sessions.

Berger, who won a foursomes match with Brooks Koepka on Friday morning, came up short alongside Koepka on Saturday against the European tandem of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia. It was the only point won by Europe in the morning wave of play.

The Americans held a commanding 9-3 overall lead in the event with two sessions remaining: Saturday afternoon fourball and Sunday singles.

Europe, which won the last matchup in 2018, needs 14 points to retain the Ryder Cup. The U.S. needs 14.5 points to take control of the trophy.

The atmosphere of rowdy fans compared to the typical PGA Tour tournament is a major reason the Ryder Cup is such a special event, and the interaction with Thomas and Berger is just another example.

There will be plenty more beers where that came from if the U.S. is able to hold off Europe.