Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Selected No. 10 by Jazz Affiliate in 2021 NBA G League Draft

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The NBA G League's Salt Lake City Stars selected guard Zaire Wade with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NBA G League draft Saturday.

Wade, the son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, was a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6'3", 170-pound playmaker was rated as the No. 289 overall player in the class.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported last week that Wade was set to sign with the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate, and it became official Saturday when the team drafted him.

Zaire and his father, who owns a minority stake in the Jazz, celebrated after the pick was made:

Wade reclassified to 2021 after he transferred to New Hampshire's Brewster Academy in 2020, which gave him an extra year of prep development after he received limited playing time for Sierra Canyon High School in California.

He's drawn comparisons to his famous father as a guard with a high basketball IQ who can make plays with either hand while attacking the rim.

While those type of parallels are basically unavoidable because of the family connection, the younger Wade told Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic in 2019 he doesn't pay attention to those discussions.

"I don't ever listen to that," he said. "I never try to live up what they say. I just want to play my game. I'm looking to make my own name."

Now Wade is set for the next step in a journey to carve out his own path.

Although he never emerged as a highly rated prospect during his high school career, the guard still carries a lot of potential as he arrives in the G League.

Wade's inexperience means he will likely be a developmental prospect at first, but he now has a chance to follow in his father's footsteps and perhaps eventually become an NBA player.