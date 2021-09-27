Josh Gordon to Sign Chiefs Contract After Being Reinstated from Indefinite Suspension

AP Photo/Brian Blanco

After being reinstated by the NFL, Josh Gordon has found a home with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Gordon was planning on signing with Kansas City, news that agents Eric Dounn and Matt Leist confirmed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Gordon will start out on the Chiefs' practice squad:

This will be the latest attempt by Gordon to resurrect his career. Schefter reported on Sept. 24 that the NFL was reinstating the 30-year-old after he was suspended in January for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Gordon has been suspended six times by the NFL, including five times for substance-abuse policy violations. He didn't play at all during the 2015 and 2016 seasons because of a suspension.

Schefter noted that Gordon was expected to be eligible to play as early as Week 4.

Gordon became a free agent in March when he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. The 2013 Pro Bowler didn't appear in a game with the team during the 2020 season.

The last time Gordon played in an NFL game was with the Seahawks on Dec. 15, 2019, against the Carolina Panthers. He had one reception for 58 yards in a 30-24 win.

Gordon did return to professional football earlier this year when he signed a contract with the Zappers of Fan Controlled Football. The Baylor alum scored two touchdowns in his first FCF game.

Despite his limited NFL experience, especially in recent seasons because of the suspensions, Gordon has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the league when he does play.

In 63 career games, Gordon has caught 247 passes for 4,252 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. His 17.2 yards per reception is the second-best among active players, behind only DeSean Jackson (17.5).

The Chiefs will be hoping that Gordon can play at that high of a level for them this season. It's a low-risk investment for the organization that could potentially get a high reward, given his talent and ability.