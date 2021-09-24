Video: TV Reporter Unknowingly Interviews Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson on Street

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson can apparently walk around Salt Lake City at times in a state of anonymity.

Hayley Crombleholme of KUTV was making the rounds in the city looking for people to interview when she happened upon the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year:

The peak of the interview was Clarkson's response when Crombleholme asked if he attended any Jazz games last season:

This isn't the first time a prominent NBA player has been interviewed on camera with a local news outlet that apparently had no idea who he was at first.

Klay Thompson had one of the iconic moments in local news of the 21st century when he appeared on Fox 5 New York to discuss scaffolding:

To Clarkson's credit, he did seem to have a good sense of humor about the situation:

In Crombleholme's defense, Clarkson hasn't been with the Jazz for his entire career. He was traded to Utah in December 2019 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 29-year-old has appeared in 110 games with the Jazz over the past two seasons. He became the first player in franchise history to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award after averaging a career-high 18.4 points per game during the 2020-21 season.