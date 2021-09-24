Video: Jordan Spieth Hits Unbelievable Chip Shot Standing Next to Lake at Ryder Cup

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Jordan Spieth whipped the crowd into a frenzy Friday morning at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, when he pulled off a miraculous chip shot during the opening session of the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Spieth found himself in what looked to be an impossible situation when the ball was pressed against a steep embankment, but he somehow managed to blast it over the hill, onto the green and within a few feet of the hole:

Making the shot even more impressive was the fact that Spieth's momentum caused him to run down the hill, and he stopped just short of falling into Lake Michigan.

The shot came at a crucial time for Spieth, as he and playing partner Justin Thomas were trailing Europe's Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia by two holes on No. 17.

Thomas needed to make the ensuing putt to give Team USA a chance to halve the match, but he was unable to convert, and the European team won 3 and 1.

While it was a less-than-ideal start for Team USA, the Americans won the other three morning foursome matches, taking a 3-1 lead into afternoon four-ball.

The other foursome matches saw Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa defeat Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger beat Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele defeat Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

Thomas will be back in action during afternoon four-ball as Cantlay's partner, while Spieth is getting the rest of the day off.

The Americans are looking to win the Ryder Cup for the second time out of the past three times it has been held after falling 17.5-10.5 to Europe in 2018 and beating Europe 17-11 in 2016.