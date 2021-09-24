Mets Legend Darryl Strawberry Says Granddaughter MyLisa Has Gone Missing in Nevada

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Former MLB star Darryl Strawberry said his granddaughter MyLisa has gone missing and took to Instagram to help find her.

"This is our granddaughter MyLisa who is missing right now!" he wrote in the caption. "Please Please Pray for us as we desperately need your prayers! Thank You!"

MyLisa is the daughter of Diamond Strawberry, Darryl's daughter and former cast member of Love & Hip Hop.

She reportedly went missing in Nevada, per TMZ Sports, with Strawberry tagging the Henderson Police Department in his post.

Diamond Strawberry also posted about her child on Instagram with a description of her clothing.

Darryl Strawberry is best known for his 17-year MLB career where he earned eight All-Star selections and three World Series titles between the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

The 59-year-old had a prominent role in ESPN's Once Upon a Time in Queens documentary covering the 1986 Mets that aired last week.