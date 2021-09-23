Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson to Be Eased Along in Return from Foot Injury

Vincent Carchietta/Pool Photo via AP

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is progressing well from a season-ending broken foot he suffered in March, but he reportedly is not a full go yet as the Knicks get ready for the beginning of training camp on Sept. 28.

David Aldridge of The Athletic reported the news on Thursday and added that a source said the Knicks will err toward being "conservative" as the 23-year-old continues his rehab.

Robinson underwent successful surgery on March 29 to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot, which he suffered during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks two days earlier.

Prior to that, Robinson suffered a fractured right hand during a matchup with the Washington Wizards on Feb. 12. He returned on March 21 but played only four games before he was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

For the year, Robinson averaged 8.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 31 games (29 starts).

The 2021-22 season is a very important one for Robinson, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2022. The Knicks exercised their $1.8 million team option on Robinson for this year.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, team president Leon Rose is open to extending Robinson before the season begins. However, a source told Berman that an extension is only in play “as long as it’s not crazy.”

Berman also noted that Robinson is out of his walking boot.

Robinson is clearly doing everything he can to be at his best in 2021-22. Knicks forward Julius Randle spoke with SNY's Ian Begley in mid-September and mentioned that Robinson clearly hit the weight room this offseason:

"Mitch looks good, man. Mitch is brolic; he’s big. You can tell that he took the weight room seriously. So Mitch looks good, and he’s one of those pieces that people don’t even really know that we had last year because he missed so much time. So he’s going to be a huge factor for us coming into this year, for sure."

The Knicks start the regular season on Oct. 20 with a home matchup against the Boston Celtics.