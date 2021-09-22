David Bell Agrees to 2-Year Contract Extension as Reds Manager

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell told reporters on Wednesday that he and the team have agreed on a two-year contract extension.

Bell added that he expects his current coaching staff to return as well.

Bell, 49, has served as the Reds manager for the past three seasons, leading the team to a 184-190 mark in that span. He led the team to a playoff berth in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, though it was swept by the Atlanta Braves in the wild-card round.

The news comes as the Reds are slumping, however, having lost 17 of their last 26 games. That has left them four games back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the final wild-card spot with just 10 games remaining, making a return to the postseason unlikely.

Previously, Bell spent five years working on Mike Matheny's coaching staff with the St. Louis Cardinals, and a year as the San Francisco Giants' vice president of player development.

He also spent 12 years in the Major Leagues as a player with Cleveland, the Cardinals, the Seattle Mariners, Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers, hitting .257 for his career with 123 homers and 589 RBI.

Under Bell, the Reds transitioned from a rebuilding team to a playoff contender. While the 2021 season may ultimately be dubbed a disappointment, the organization is in a better place than when he took over, justifying an extension.