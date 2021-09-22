Report: Riddick Bowe Won't Fight Lamar Odom After Evander Holyfield's Performance

Harry How/Getty Images

Promoters have removed Riddick Bowe from his Oct. 2 fight against former NBA star Lamar Odom, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports reported Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman made the decision after watching Evander Holyfield's one-sided loss to Vitor Belfort. The 58-year-old Holyfield mounted almost no offense en route to a first-round TKO.

That Bowe vs. Odom was sanctioned at all was condemned by many who questioned whether the former heavyweight champion was fit to compete.

The concern grew after footage from one of Bowe's training sessions surfaced.

The 54-year-old's last fight of any kind was a Muay Thai encounter with Yevgeniy Golovin in 2013. His last foray in a boxing ring was 2008. As far back as 2000, lawyers for Bowe argued in court he had suffered brain damage that caused him to plead guilty in 1998 to a charge of domestic violence.

TMZ Sports reported Bowe will remained involved in next month's pay-per-view as a referee for Paulie Malignaggi's exhibition against Corey B.