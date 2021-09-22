Ravens' Lamar Jackson Not a 'Franchise Guy,' NFL Exec Says amid Contract Talks

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Lamar Jackson skepticism may never end.

The Baltimore Ravens star is due to be a free agent in 2023, so he's looking at a nice payday in the near future. However, one personnel executive in the NFC isn't sure the 2019 MVP should become one of the best-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, per FanSided's Matt Lombardo:

"[The Ravens] know there's a ceiling to what he can do in the playoffs. You've seen it three years in a row … Are you going to pay that kind of premium for a franchise guy? A franchise guy is a guy who gets you to the Super Bowl. Lamar has one playoff win in three years, and he followed it up with a complete disaster the next week."

Since he entered the NFL, Jackson has elicited some puzzling opinions.

Ahead of the 2018 draft, legendary front office executive Bill Polian famously said the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner may have to move to wide receiver. In August, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler relayed one opinion among some within the NFL that "this might be the year that everybody figures out Lamar Jackson."

Through two weeks, opposing defenses are no closer to solving Jackson. He has thrown for 474 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and run for 193 yards and two scores.

Lombardo spoke to an agent who projected the Ravens may put an extension on the table that mirrors what they gave Marlon Humphrey (five years, $97.5 million), Ronnie Stanley (five years, $98.8 million) and Mark Andrews (four years, $56 million).

Getting Jackson for roughly $90 million would be a laughable bargain considering the Buffalo Bills just extended Josh Allen for six years and $258 million. The Bills paid that out largely on the strength of one great season from Allen.

It seems implausible that Jackson would accept less than half that figure.

There's no question the 24-year-old's performance in the playoffs has fallen short of his regular-season levels. Through three postseasons, he has a 55.9 percent completion rate, 900 yards passing, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

It may nonetheless be premature to make a definitive judgment off those numbers.

The Indianapolis Colts went 0-3 in their first three postseasons with Peyton Manning at the helm, and Manning had 558 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in those three games. Somehow he managed to right the ship and reach the Hall of Fame.

The early success Jackson has enjoyed is worth putting into perspective as well.

Aaron Rodgers didn't start a postseason game until his fifth season in the league. Drew Brees was in his fourth year when he tasted the playoffs for the first time. Manning's first playoff win didn't arrive until year six.

Perhaps 2021 is when Jackson finally enjoys the kind of playoff run that can silence his critics.