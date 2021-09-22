Tom Brady: NFL Is a 'Little Softer Than It Used to Be' Due to Increase in Penalties

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Tom Brady is not a fan of the NFL's agenda over the past several years to ensure officials call penalties on defensive players for ticky-tack hits on quarterbacks.

Speaking on his weekly podcast Let's Go with Jim Gray (h/t TMZ Sports), Brady said the NFL in 2021 is "a little softer than it used to be" because of the penalties being called on defenses.

