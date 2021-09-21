Falcons Rumors: WR John Brown Worked Out With ATL After Raiders Release

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After back-to-back losses to start the season, the Atlanta Falcons could potentially be looking to add some weapons on offense.

ESPN NFL senior reporter Jeremy Fowler reported that veteran wide receiver John Brown completed a workout with the Falcons on Tuesday. Fowler noted that nothing is imminent regarding a deal.

