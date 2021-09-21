Jace Sternberger Cut by Packers After Suspension for Violating Substance Abuse Policy

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Upon completing his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse, tight end Jace Sternberger was greeted with some unfortunate news.

The Green Bay Packers released the former third-round pick on Tuesday, ending his three-year run with the team.

Sternberger received his suspension in June. He took to Twitter to take account for his actions, saying he made a "horrible decision" to consume alcohol after taking antidepressants which caused him to fall asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in February 2020.

"I want to apologize to the GB Packers organization and everyone else who has supported me along this journey," Sternberger said in his statement after his suspension. "It is never okay to drink and get behind the wheel."

Sternberger was selected 75th overall in the 2019 draft but failed to find a consistent role with the Packers. He was limited to 18 career games because of multiple concussions.

Sternberger appeared in six games as a rookie and he missed the final four games of the 2020 season. He has 12 career catches for 114 yards and one touchdown.

The Packers have four tight ends on the roster including Robert Tonyan, who led the league in touchdown receptions by a tight end in 2020 with 11. Green Bay's other tight ends are Marcedes Lewis, Dominique Dafney and Josiah Deguara, who is currently in concussion protocol.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur cited the crowded position as a reason for Sternberger's release.

"That's always a tough decision whenever you have a competitive room like that," LaFleur said Tuesday. "It was one of those deals where we appreciate everything Jace has done. You know, it was just a tough decision."

If Sternberger clears waivers he will be eligible to sign with Green Bay's practice squad, but he reportedly indicated that he would prefer a fresh start with a new team.