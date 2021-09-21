Bryson DeChambeau Says He Had Dinner with Brooks Koepka, Won't Feud at Ryder Cup

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The ongoing feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will be put on hold, at least temporarily.

DeChambeau told reporters Tuesday that he had dinner with Koepka leading up to the Ryder Cup to discuss some of their issues.

"A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two. We had some some great conversations Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and then this week as well. I sat down and had dinner with him last night and it was fine. I think there maybe something up here moving forward, but won't speak too much more on that.''

The feud between DeChambeau and Koepka initially began as a friendly rivalry in 2019 when Koepka expressed frustration with DeChambeau's slow playing style.

It's unclear when exactly things took a turn, but one standout moment was in Jan. 2020 when DeChambeau commented on Koepka's physique during a Twitch livestream.

After hearing DeChambeau's comments, Koepka responded on Twitter:

In July 2020, after DeChambeau had a confrontation with a CBS cameraman, Koepka appeared to take a shot at his rival on social media:

Earlier this year, Koepka infamously rolled his eyes during a post-round interview with Golf Channel when he saw DeChambeau walking behind him.

Fans added fuel to the fire by taunting DeChambeau with chants of "Brooksie" during tournaments. The PGA Tour took action to prevent this by announcing last month that fans could be expelled from events if they antagonized players on the course.

Koepka and DeChambeau are set to play together for Team USA in the Ryder Cup for the second successive time. They were previously on the 2018 squad that lost to Europe.

Koepka made his Ryder Cup debut in 2016, going 3-1 overall in his four matches.

The 2021 Ryder Cup will be held from Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin.