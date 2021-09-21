Lionel Messi Won't Play for PSG vs. Metz in Ligue 1 Because of Knee Injury

Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain announced superstar forward Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday's Ligue 1 away match against Metz because of a left knee injury.

The club said in a statement an MRI showed "signs of bruising of the bone." Messi will be evaluated again Thursday.

Messi appeared frustrated after being substituted in Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon after 76 minutes, which raised questions about a potential issue with Mauricio Pochettino.

The PSG manager downplayed the situation after the game, telling reporters:

"I took the decision to take Leo off to protect him for possible injuries. We have important games coming up and we want to protect him. These are decisions that we make for the good of the team."

The 34-year-old Argentina international is looking for his first PSG goal after a shock transfer away from Barcelona in August. He's appeared in three matches, two domestic fixtures and a Champions League clash with Club Brugge but has only registered a yellow card.

It's likely going to take some time before the star-studded attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are able to get on the same page, but the group should be firing on all cylinders by the latter stages of the term.

Mauro Icardi, who scored the winner against Lyon in stoppage time, should see an increase in playing time until Messi is cleared to return from the knee injury.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After the midweek clash with Metz, PSG returns to action Saturday to face Montpellier in Ligue 1 play before a high-profile clash with Manchester City in the Champions League next Tuesday.

City was one of the other European giants linked to Messi after Barcelona announced his time with the Spanish club had come to an end.