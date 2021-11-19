Cowboys' Amari Cooper Placed on COVID-19 List, Out vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Dallas Cowboys put wide receiver Amari Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cooper's status is also in doubt for the following matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving.

He suffered a rib injury during the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and spent time on the physically unable to perform list during training camp as he recovered from ankle surgery.

When healthy, the 27-year-old is a go-to option in the Cowboys attack.

The four-time Pro Bowler posted 92 catches for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns last year, marking the fifth time he surpassed 1,000 yards in a season. He has also been durable and played at least 14 games in each of his first six years in the league.

Cooper has 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Dallas still has CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in the aerial attack as targets for Dak Prescott with Cooper sidelined. It can also rely more on running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.