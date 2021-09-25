Steelers' T.J. Watt Won't Play vs. Bengals Because of Groin Injury

AP Photo/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals because of a groin injury, the team announced Saturday.

Watt, 26, suffered the injury last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I think it was a tweak here or there and then tried to push through it," Watt told reporters. "Just trying to be smart at the end of the day, ultimately. It's a long season."

The Wisconsin product is one of the best defensive players in the league.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection who tallied 53 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, seven passes defended and two forced fumbles last season. The tackles for loss and sack totals were both best in the league and extended his streak of seasons with at least 13 sacks to three.

While Pittsburgh's defense will feel his absence Sunday, look for Melvin Ingram III and Jamir Jones to see more playing time.