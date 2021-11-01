5-Star SF Brandon Miller Commits to Alabama over Tennessee State, Pro Options

Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Five-star small forward Brandon Miller, who plays for Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tennessee, will attend the University of Alabama.

Miller made his decision official on Monday.

Miller is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in Tennessee in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He ranks 11th nationally in his class and third among small forwards.

Evan Daniels, 247Sports' former director of basketball recruiting, offered this scouting report on the 6'8", 200-pound forward in April 2020:

"Impressive build with plus positional size, a lean body, wide shoulders and long arms. Gifted athletically, Miller bounces off the ground with ease and has impressive body control. At best attacking the rim and in transition at this point. Fairly good ball skills, although could still tighten up his handles. Can guard multiple positions when locked in and has a lot of potential on that end. Long-range shot isn't reliable at this stage, but his shot isn't broken. Major upside here."

Daniels also projected Miller to be a second-round NBA draft choice.

High Level announced in August that Miller had narrowed his post-high school choices down to six schools and two professional options:

On Sept. 3, Miller narrowed that group down to four: Alabama, Tennessee State, the NBA G League and overseas National Basketball League.

Miller will join several other superstar talents in Tuscaloosa. The 2021 class includes 5-star JD Davison and a pair of 4-stars in Charles Bediako and Jusaun Holt.

Now the 2022 class is led by its own 5-star talent in Miller, who will look to continue Alabama's success under third-year head coach Nate Oats.

The Crimson Tide (26-7) are coming off an SEC championship and a Sweet Sixteen NCAA tournament appearance.