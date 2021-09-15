Eagles' Jalen Hurts Rises to No. 2 in NFL Jersey Sales After 500% Spike in Week 1

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' green No. 1 jersey saw a spike of more than 500 percent in sales Sunday, according to Fanatics (h/t ESPN's Tim McManus).

Hurts' jersey moved up to No. 2 on the best-selling NFL product sales list. He trails only New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his No. 10 jersey.

Hurts completed 27 of 35 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns and added seven carries for 62 rushing yards in a 32-6 road win over the Atlanta Falcons to begin the Eagles' season.

Hurts entered the 2021 campaign as the Eagles' QB1 after Philadelphia traded former starter Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star had taken over for a benched Wentz over the last month of the 2020 season.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up impressed in limited action, accounting for nine touchdowns (six passing, three rushing), 1,028 passing yards and 301 rushing yards over five games.

Now he's gotten off to an excellent start this season as the Eagles look to bounce back from a last-place finish in the NFC East.

Philadelphia won't find itself there if Hurts continues his great form, and a return trip to the playoffs after a yearlong absence is certainly a possibility too. That could only help vault Hurts' jersey sales to No. 1 as one of the more exciting quarterbacks in the league traverses his first full NFL season calling the shots.