JJ Redick Announces Retirement from NBA After 15 Seasons

Veteran guard JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday after 15 years in the league.

Redick made the announcement on his Old Man and the Three podcast, reading a prepared statement before speaking from the heart regarding his decision:

While he noted there were multiple factors that led to his retirement, Redick primarily pointed toward the need to eventually undergo surgery to repair an Achilles injury.

Redick, 37, averaged 7.4 points on 39.7 percent shooting (37.1 percent from three-point range) for the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks last season. The Pels dealt Redick to Dallas prior to the March 25 trade deadline.

The former Duke superstar, who was the consensus national college men's player of the year in 2006, played in the NBA for 15 seasons for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Pelicans and Mavericks.

He averaged 12.8 points on 44.7 percent shooting (41.5 percent from three-point range) for his career. Redick also posted a career-high 18.1 points per game in 2018-19 for the 76ers.

Redick was the No. 11 pick in the 2006 NBA draft by the Magic, and while he never won a championship or made an All-Star team, he did plenty to live up to his draft status.

He was a highly sought after role player throughout his career due to his three-point shooting prowess, and it is no accident that he appeared in 110 playoff games and reached the postseason in 13 of his 15 seasons.

Redick noted he has a number of interests and could go in many different directions now that his playing career is over, but he has yet to settle on what his next career will be.

For now, he plans to relax and reflect on what was a highly successful NBA playing career before starting the next chapter in his life.