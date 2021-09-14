Aaron Rodgers: 1st INT vs. Saints 'Was Entirely Due to the Double Nut Shot I Took'

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers had a very good reason he threw his first interception in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The reigning MVP said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show the turnover was "entirely due to the double nut shot I took" (Warning: Video contains profanity):

Rodgers explained how he stepped up in the pocket while looking at Davante Adams running across the field. Before he released the ball, however, he took a pair of shots to the groin, which affected the throw.

In general, it was a game to forget for the Packers and their best player. Rodgers finished 15-of-28 for 133 yards and two interceptions. He told McAfee it was "one of those days," alluding to how even talented teams can have the occasional stinker (Warning: Video contains profanity):

In the case of Rodgers, getting hit below the belt while throwing an interception was a microcosm of Week 1. When something like that happens, the football gods clearly aren't on your side.