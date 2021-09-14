X

    Aaron Rodgers: 1st INT vs. Saints 'Was Entirely Due to the Double Nut Shot I Took'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers had a very good reason he threw his first interception in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

    The reigning MVP said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show the turnover was "entirely due to the double nut shot I took" (Warning: Video contains profanity):

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "There's some interceptions you want back.. some that aren't your fault.. but the first one on Sunday was entirely due to the DOUBLE nut shot I took" 😂😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PatMcAfeeShowLIVE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE</a> <a href="https://t.co/Itef4xBPTe">pic.twitter.com/Itef4xBPTe</a>

    Rodgers explained how he stepped up in the pocket while looking at Davante Adams running across the field. Before he released the ball, however, he took a pair of shots to the groin, which affected the throw.

    New Orleans Saints @Saints

    Pick off the NFL MVP in your first NFL game <a href="https://twitter.com/AdeboPaulson_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdeboPaulson_</a> 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsNO?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsNO</a> | 📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/zKEYId7kVQ">pic.twitter.com/zKEYId7kVQ</a>

    In general, it was a game to forget for the Packers and their best player. Rodgers finished 15-of-28 for 133 yards and two interceptions. He told McAfee it was "one of those days," alluding to how even talented teams can have the occasional stinker (Warning: Video contains profanity):

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    What happened aht there on Sunday Aaron??<br><br>"It was just one of those days.. offensively we were bad &amp; defensively we couldn't get off the field" ~<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PatMcAfeeShowLIVE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE</a> <a href="https://t.co/wLkJ9UY2ZJ">pic.twitter.com/wLkJ9UY2ZJ</a>

    In the case of Rodgers, getting hit below the belt while throwing an interception was a microcosm of Week 1. When something like that happens, the football gods clearly aren't on your side.

