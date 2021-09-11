DJ LeMahieu Says Yankees 'Beyond Frustrated' With 7-Game Losing Streak

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Count second baseman DJ LeMahieu among those who are discouraged by the New York Yankees' recent struggles.

After the Bronx Bombers fell 10-3 to the New York Mets on Friday night to extend their losing streak to seven games, LeMahieu said the recent lack of success hasn't sat well with the team, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today: "I think we're beyond frustrated. But now is not the time to point fingers at anybody. It's not too late to raise our game and collectively get out of it together."

Shortly before the seven-game losing streak, the Yanks enjoyed a 13-game winning streak that took them from out of the playoff picture to the No. 1 wild-card spot in the American League.

Now, entering play Saturday, the Yankees are hanging by a thread to the No. 2 wild-card position, leading the Toronto Blue Jays by only a half-game.

Toronto had been on the fringes of the wild-card race, but after earning a four-game sweep over the Yanks at Yankee Stadium, the Blue Jays closed the gap significantly. Those four losses for New York came on the heels of two straight losses to the 46-94 Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees were able to keep the No. 2 wild-card spot Friday despite the loss to the Mets since Toronto lost as well.

LeMahieu, for his part, has struggled through a down year compared to his first two seasons in New York.

In 2019, he hit .327 with 26 home runs and 102 RBI, resulting in an All-Star nod, a Silver Slugger Award and a fourth-place finish in the AL MVP voting. Last season, LeMahieu won the batting title by hitting .364 and finished third in the AL MVP voting.

So far this season, his average is down to .268, and he has clubbed just nine homers and 54 RBI as New York's primary leadoff man.

Inconsistency has plagued LeMahieu and the team as a whole this season, and the three-time All-Star acknowledged that fact, saying: "We've been the streakiest team in the league. Either we've been playing really bad or unbelievable. Not a whole lot in between. One good game and the tides can turn in a hurry."

One positive for the 78-63 Yankees is that their upcoming schedule looks fairly easy on paper.

Their next 12 games will come against non-playoff teams in the Mets, Minnesota Twins, Orioles, Cleveland and Texas Rangers. That run will be followed by tough three-game sets against the Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays to close the season.