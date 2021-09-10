Report: Lions' D'Andre Swift Not Under Criminal Investigation Despite Internet Rumors

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is reportedly not being investigated for a murder that took place in Philadelphia, despite internet speculation that began on Thursday.

"That's just internet rumors I don't feel I need to comment on right now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who stated the network did "extensive reporting" on the subject over the past two days, tweeted "sources have indicated Swift is not under investigation."

Dave Kluge of Fantasy Pros reported Philadelphia police received an anonymous tip more than two months ago that implicated Swift in a murder case, but the officer he spoke to said the Lions back was not being investigated.

Kluge did write in a follow-up tweet that the officer he spoke with about the tip "laughed and said that D'Andre Swift or any other NFL players was not being investigated for murder."

Multiple reporters, including Garafolo and Benjamin Allbright of KOA Newsradio in Denver, have also followed up and found that Swift is not being investigated.

There has been no reporting on details from the tip that reportedly implicated Swift.

Swift is entering his second season with the Lions. The 22-year-old was a second-round draft pick by the team last year after a three-year stint at the University of Georgia.