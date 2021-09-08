Windhorst: 76ers’ Ben Simmons Doesn’t Believe It’s His Job to ‘Fix His Trade Value’

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The best-case scenario for the Philadelphia 76ers would involve Ben Simmons reporting to the team and showing enough improvement that he can be the cornerstone in a trade for a superstar.

Simmons doesn't seem particularly willing to play ball.

"One of the messages that Ben has sent back towards Philly is that it’s not his job to fix his trade value. It’s not his job to correct his trade value or raise his trade value," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Wednesday on The Jump.

The Sixers have spent the offseason shopping Simmons around the NBA in hopes of landing a better co-star for Joel Embiid but have come up short. Simmons' value is at its nadir after a miserable postseason saw the three-time All-Star lose all confidence on the offensive end, particularly at the free-throw line. His inability to grow as an offensive player, combined with the knowledge that he's very much available, has created a perfect storm that's depleted Simmons' trade value.

