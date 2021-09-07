Saints Rumors: Latavius Murray Released After Refusing Pay Cut

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Running back Latavius Murray reportedly did not want a pay cut from the New Orleans Saints and is now a free agent.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Saints released the veteran when he refused to accept a pay cut when the team asked. Murray spent the past two seasons with New Orleans after stints with the Oakland Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted the $2.95 million in base salary the UCF product was scheduled to make in 2021 "is a lot to pay a backup running back" but suggested he will generate interest given his showing last season.

"I'm willing to discuss an opportunity with anyone interested in me," Murray told USA Today's Josina Anderson. "At the same time, Baltimore is a team that was impacted by injuries, has a great chance of winning and a great coaching staff. I just want to get to work."

Murray tallied 656 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while adding 23 catches for 176 yards and another score through the air in 2020. While Alvin Kamara was New Orleans' unquestioned lead back, Murray provided a change of pace and the physicality to run through arm tackles in the box.

He recorded 4.5 yards per carry in 2020—his highest mark since he was a rookie in 2014.

Murray's days of running for more than 1,000 yards in a season like he did in 2015 for the Raiders are likely over, but the 31-year-old proved he can work in a running back rotation and is a veteran-tested option with six playoff games on his resume.

Smith pointed to the Baltimore Ravens as a potential landing spot given season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill in the backfield, although Schefter reported the AFC North team signed Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad on Tuesday.