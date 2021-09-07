Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few Facing DUI Charge After Police Citation

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence in Idaho, according to Greg Mason and Nico Portuondo of the Spokesman-Review.

Mason and Portuondo reported police pulled Few over Monday night based on a report he was "driving erratically and speeding." His blood alcohol level was measured at .119 and .120, above the legal limit of .08.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.