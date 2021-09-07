Former NFL RB Clinton Portis Pled Guilty to Fraud Charge; May Face 10 Years in Prison

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to commit health fraud last week.

Portis was accused of scheming with other former players to defraud the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan, which reimburses retired players for medical expenses. Portis and other players were alleged to have made up claims and were then reimbursed by the plan.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

