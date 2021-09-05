AEW's Jon Moxley Beats Matt Cardona for GCW Title, Set for Death Match vs. Nick Gage

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

On the eve of his match with Satoshi Kojima at All Out, AEW star Jon Moxley won the GCW championship Saturday night.

Moxley pinned Matt Cardona with a Paradigm Shift onto light tubes during the Art of War Games show to win the title.

Prior to the match, Cardona beat Frank The Clown with a belt shot to retain the title. He then fought off an attack by G-Raver and a group of druids.

After dispatching G-Raver and most of the group, there was still one person dressed up as a druid in the ring with Cardona. The druid hit him with the DDT and took off the mask to reveal it was Moxley.

Moxley's title win wasn't the only surprise at the show Saturday night. Nick Gage came out and challenged the new champion to a death match at the GCW event on Oct. 9 in Atlantic City.

AEW fans who saw the exploding barbwire death match between Moxley and Omega at Revolution—at least before the explosion failed to deliver—in March know to expect a wild, violent confrontation between two wrestlers, who will go all-out to put on the best possible match.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).