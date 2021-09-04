Joe Johnson Reportedly Named 2021 BIG3 MVP; Also Won Award in 2019

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Triplets guard Joe Johnson will reportedly be named the 2021 BIG3 Most Valuable Player after setting the league's single-season scoring record with 182 points heading into Saturday's third-place game against Tri-State.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported news of the latest honor for Johnson, a seven-time NBA All-Star who led the Triplets to the 2019 BIG3 championship.

Johnson, who was also named BIG3 MVP in 2019, has averaged 22.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals across eight appearances this season.

"Iso Joe" is shooting 44.2 percent from the field, including 32 percent from beyond the arc while knocking down 16 threes a game, which is tied with the Ball Hogs' Leandro Barbosa for the league lead.

The 40-year-old Arkansas native was also named to The Basketball Tournament's All-Tournament Team in 2020 after leading Overseas Elite to the semifinals.

Johnson, who last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season, joined Team USA for the FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying Tournament in February. He told Steve Drumwright of Red Line Editorial he'd be interested in an NBA return, but that wasn't his sole motivation for accepting the various opportunities to keep playing.

"My agenda is strictly just for the love of the game, to come play for the love of the game. I didn't come here to try and put on a hell of a performance and to have somebody say, 'Oh, we might need to go look at Joe.' That's not my take. I've enjoyed my [17] years in the NBA. I had a great time," Johnson said. "Now, with that being said, if an opportunity comes and I feel like I feel it's worth it, hell yeah, I'll play again. No doubt."

In April, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Johnson worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks, who had a roster spot available ahead of the their playoff run. He wasn't signed as the Bucks went on to win the 2021 NBA title.

Johnson averaged 16 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 1,276 career NBA games, and his performances since leaving the Association have shown he can still light up a scoreboard.