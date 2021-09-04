Police Report: Former WCW Star Daffney Died of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound to Chest

Photo credit: WWE.com

Warning: This article discusses suicide.

Former WCW and TNA wrestler Daffney died Thursday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, according to the police report.

TMZ Sports reported that police arrived at Daffney's home in Norcross, Georgia, for a welfare check on Thursday after she posted a video on Instagram where she suggested she was considering suicide.

Daffney, whose real name was Shannon Spruill, appeared to be in emotional distress in the video. She said she was "all alone" and that she was "sorry" multiple times in the video.

At the end of the video, Daffney said, "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

The police report said there was no answer the first time police arrived at Daffney's home, and they left without trying to gain entry.

The police returned "a few hours later" and called in the fire department to unlock the deadbolt. Upon entering the home, Daffney was found on her bed with a gunshot wound to her chest.

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed by a medical examiner.

Spruill, 46, was best known for portraying the Daffney character in several wrestling companies, including WCW and TNA.

She was a key part of the WCW roster from 1999 to 2001 and became just the second woman to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

Daffney also had a regular on-screen role in TNA from 2008 to 2011. She made subsequent appearances for other promotions, including Shine Wrestling and Ring of Honor.