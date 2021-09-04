Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams 'Completely False' Accusations About Long Bathroom Breaks

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

As if falling to 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the third round of the U.S. Open wasn't aggravating enough, No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas spent a good portion of his post-match press conference answering questions about his reputation following multiple bathroom breaks during play over the past few weeks.

Among the criticisms lobbed at Tsitsipas was an allegation by Alexander Zverev at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati that Tsitsipas was using time in the bathroom to text his coach—although Zverev did not provide evidence.

Tsitsipas immediately pushed back on that notion as well as a few others as he defended his actions.

"I mean, all these accusations have been completely false," Tsitsipas said. "The one in my match in Cincinnati, which was the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard in my life, yeah, that was—I don't know what to say. I mean, that really shows the level of the person that said it."

Tsitsipas added that he took a toilet break "as a normal athlete" and noted there's no rule for how long he can take to relieve himself before intimating the crowd should be more forgiving.

"They are here for the show," Tsitsipas said. "They want to watch tennis. They're very impatient, especially the new generation. They just to get it done quick."