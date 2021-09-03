Bishop Sycamore Documentary in the Works from Kevin Hart's HartBeat Productions

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The high school football story that felt too bizarre to be true is becoming the movie it was meant to be.

According to Front Office Sports, the Bishop Sycamore saga will be turned into a documentary produced by Kevin Hart and his company HartBeat Productions.

The Ohio school has been at the center of a controversy after playing two games in three days last month, the latter of which was a nationally televised matchup on ESPN against IMG Academy, one of the top programs in the country.

Bishop Sycamore reportedly misled ESPN by claiming it had multiple Division I prospects, which ESPN announcers said they had been unable to verify (h/t Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing). The team went on to lose to IMG 58-0.

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked the state's department of education to investigate the school, while police in Canton, Ohio, told Lori Steineck of The Repository that they are investigating whether the team tried to pay its hotel for the nationally televised games with invalid checks.

In any case, Hart's production company should have no shortage of storylines to work with.