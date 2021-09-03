Jeannette Zacarias Zapata Dies at 18 After Suffering Injuries in Boxing Match

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died Thursday in Montreal at the age of 18 because of injuries she suffered in a match last weekend.

Per an official announcement from the event's promoter, Zapata died at 3:45 p.m. local time after being knocked unconscious in her bout with Marie-Pier Houle on Saturday.

