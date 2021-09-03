X

    Jeannette Zacarias Zapata Dies at 18 After Suffering Injuries in Boxing Match

    Adam WellsSeptember 3, 2021

    Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died Thursday in Montreal at the age of 18 because of injuries she suffered in a match last weekend. 

    Per an official announcement from the event's promoter, Zapata died at 3:45 p.m. local time after being knocked unconscious in her bout with Marie-Pier Houle on Saturday. 

    Yvon Michel @yvonmichelGYM

