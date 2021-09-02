Fantasy Alert: Wayne Gallman Agrees to Contract with Falcons; Qadree Ollison Cut

AP Photo/Scot Tucker

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday they have signed veteran running back Wayne Gallman while releasing Qadree Ollison.

Gallman spent training camp with the San Francisco 49ers but was released after the final preseason game.

The 26-year-old played for the New York Giants for the past four years after being selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

After seeing limited playing time in his first three seasons, Gallman took on a significant role in 2020 after Saquon Barkley went down with a season-ending knee injury. The Clemson product started 10 games, leading the Giants with 682 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

His 4.6 yards per carry ranked 20th in the NFL.

Gallman continued to produce in the preseason with San Francisco, totaling 153 rushing yards in three games. He was still outperformed by JaMycal Hasty, who earned a roster spot for the 49ers behind Raheem Mostert and Trey Sermon.

Atlanta took advantage, adding an experienced player behind starter Mike Davis.

Ollison has flashed upside, but he only had 23 rushing attempts over his first two seasons in the NFL.

Gallman also has a chance to earn snaps along with converted receiver and star returner Cordarrelle Patterson. Davis should still see the majority of touches out of the backfield after totaling 1,015 yards from scrimmage with the Carolina Panthers last season.