Cristiano Ronaldo to Wear No. 7 Shirt for Manchester United After Transfer

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester United supporters of Cristiano Ronaldo can break out their old kits after the club announced the superstar will again wear No. 7 upon his return to Old Trafford.

There was some concern the 36-year-old would have to change numbers with Edinson Cavani opening the season wearing No. 7, but he will switch to the No. 21 jersey that he wears with the Uruguay national team.

Ronaldo started his fourth season with Juventus before a transfer to United, rejoining the club where he spent six seasons from 2003-09. Juventus announced it will receive €15million in a transfer fee plus €8million in potential add-ons.

The move gives the Premier League squad one of the top players in the world over the past two decades with a resume that includes five Ballon d'Or trophies and five Champions League titles. He helped Manchester United win three straight league titles and the 2008 UCL title before moving onto Real Madrid in 2009.

The forward remains a weapon on the pitch, scoring 60 goals in Serie A over the last two seasons. On Wednesday, Ronaldo set the all-time men's record for international goals with his 110th score for Portugal.

The only question after his move was whether CR7 would be able to retain his usual number.

Dale Johnson of ESPN reported Cavani had to wear the No. 7 shirt the whole season after the club registered him with the league with that number. The only exception would be if he was sold or the club received special dispensation from the Premier League board.

Johnson later revealed an opening for a move after United sold Daniel James to Leeds United. Cavani took the Welshman's 21, leaving Ronaldo to get his No. 7.

"I wasn't sure if it would be possible to have the No. 7 shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi [Cavani] for this incredible gesture," Ronaldo said.

Manchester United return from the international break on Sept. 11 with a home league match against Newcastle United.